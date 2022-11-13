Body of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley; ex-husband arrested

article

The body of a missing Simi Valley woman who had been missing since last week was found in the Antelope Valley today, according to officials, and her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death.

Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen on Nov. 10. Earlier that day, Castillo had dropped off her two children with her ex-husband. When her sister, who lives with her, arrived at their apartment on East Country Drive, she found if covered in blood. Castillo's phone and keys were there, as well as her car in its usual spot.

On Sunday, a vigil was held in hopes of Castillo's safe return, but later Sunday, Simi Valley Police reported that Castillo's body had been found.

The following video is from a previous report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Simi Valley mother of 2 disappears from home, leaving bloody scene behind=

"This afternoon, detectives located human remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley. The Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo," the department said in a press release Sunday.

Castillo's ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne was arrested at his parent's home in Victorville Sunday in connection with Castillo's murder.

Simi Valley Police continue investigating.