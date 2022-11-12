Young woman reported missing from Simi Valley

article

Family members are searching for a young woman who went missing in Simi Valley.

The police department responded to the home of Rachel Castillo on Nov. 10 after receiving a call of suspicious circumstances.

When officers arrived to the house, they noticed a large amount of blood in the home, the Simi Valley Police Department reported. They were not able to locate Castillo.

She was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. Castillo is 25-years-old, 5'2", 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Simi Valley Police Department (805) 583-6950.



