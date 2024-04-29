Willowbrook residents say homeless squatters may be responsible for house fire

Residents in LA's Willowbrook neighborhood say homeless squatters may be responsible for a house fire.

The fire erupted Monday just after midnight at a home on 2601 E. 132nd St. The property of the home has ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) in the back with four tenants.

When the fire started, residents say three dangerous homeless men squatting in their backyard took off running. They believe the fire started from one of the homeless men smoking.

As soon as the homeless moved in a couple of days ago, the homeowner called police, recognizing them from the alley across the street where another homeless fire sparked just last week.

"Apparently these people are connected to the local gang here on the streets. These people are seen on the streets on a daily basis. And they're not any any regular homeless. These are criminals. They were pretty much we're staying in the back of this property in their cars. We're dealing with drug cartels, we're dealing with street gangs. And this is heavy criminals," said community advocate Victor Medina.

No injuries were reported in the fire but about a dozen kittens and chicks were killed.

Due to the fire, these residents are also now homeless. The American Red Cross is helping them find a place to sleep tonight as well as clothes.