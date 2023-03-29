Body found in burning van in Woodland Hills identified

article

A Reseda man has been identified as the person whose body was found inside a burning van in Woodland Hills Tuesday, and authorities are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the body of 37-year-old Joel Ravin was discovered inside the Chevrolet work van registered in his name around 8:40 a.m. near Rosario Road just south of Mulholland Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw a black sedan leaving the scene when the van caught fire. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Operation Valley Bureau at

818-374-9550.