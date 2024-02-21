Bobbi Althoff responds to leak video going viral

article

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff has responded to her trending status after alleged deepfake images of her went viral online.

"Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me and is definitely AI-generated," Althoff posted on Instagram Wednesday.

The leaked video shared online appears to show someone with Althoff's likeness performing an explicit act on camera.

The leak has since triggered a flood of warnings from people not to see it, while others are expressing concern and calling for action in defense of "The Really Good Podcast" host.

"DO NOT SEARCH ‘bobbi althoff leaks’ ON THE GIFS TAB WORST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE," one person expressed on X.

"Really, this Bobbi Althoff thing hits on a situation that I was just touching on over the weekend... The fact that you have to question the authenticity of everything that you see, is concerning to me," another said.

Earlier this month, it was announced Althoff and her husband were divorcing after four years of marriage. The couple, who share two young daughters, allegedly separated the same month Drake appeared on her podcast, prompting speculation that the two were hooking up.

The 26-year-old Bobbi gained fame on social media for her awkward and "dry" interviews with celebrities like Lil Yachty and Keke Palmer - and has amassed over 5 million TikTok followers and 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts her podcast episodes.

Althoff is just the latest online personality falling victim to deepfake porn.

People were quick to point out that Taylor Swift fake AI ad that went viral in January. The fake ad for Le Creuset appeared on social media, featuring a likeness of Swift and a fake version of her voice with images of the company’s cookware to promote a giveaway.

AI expert Marva Bailer noted that whoever created the ad "may be using AI, but a human made the choice to risk their reputation, consumer loyalty or their job by allowing ads that do not have contractual rights for endorsement. The idea that the picture is ‘entertainment,’ or this is for ‘fun’ does not equate in the world of business and brands. Marketing agencies and professionals for the most part are aware of these requirements."

Last year, actor Tom Hanks took to social media to warn fans that an ad using his name and likeness was a scam.

"There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it," he wrote, signing his name in a post on Instagram.

Actress Scarlett Johansson planned to pursue legal action against an AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar for her voice and likeness in an ad posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Celebrities, or anyone having their likeness and voice used without permission, may have legal recourse in the future.

According to Bloomberg Law, a proposed "No Fakes Act" was released in October as a discussion draft by a bipartisan group of senators.

It would establish the federal right to control one’s own image and voice, also known as the right of publicity, and allow individuals to control digital replicas, a protection that would exist for 70 years after their death.

The penalties include a fine of $5,000 per violation and any economic damages that can be proven in court.

