Drake apparently responds to 'leak' rumors

Why is Drake trending on social media? Across social media apps and search engines, the rapper is trending just underneath country singer Toby Keith – who died late Monday night – but it doesn't appear it has anything to do with the former Degrassi star's music.

On Tuesday, Drake was trending on X, formerly Twitter, with social media users writing about a "leak" of an inappropriate video possibly linking the "Worst Behaviour" rapper.

Popular online streamer Adin Ross, who is well aware of the apparent Drake leak and has his cell-phone number, playfully sent the rapper a voice memo telling him he's "blessed" in more ways than one. Shortly after sending the voice memo and playing the audio message on his stream, Ross allegedly got a text back from Drake with "eight laughing emojis."

While the public does not have a screenshot of the interaction between Ross and Drake, the duo are public about their friendship, with the latter once congratulating Ross over the phone for winning big on an online betting site.

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) (Getty Images)

Drake himself has yet to publicly address the online rumors that have since gone viral. His last post on Instagram was to promote an upcoming tour with Lil Durk and J. Cole, with the caption reading, in-part, "BIGGER & BIGGER."