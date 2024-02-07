Bobbi Althoff's husband files for divorce, TMZ reports

article

TikTok star Bobbi Althoff and her husband are divorcing just months after the podcaster shut down rumors she hooked up with Drake, TMZ reports.

Althoff and her husband tech executive Cory, married in January 2020 and share two young daughters.

According to TMZ, court documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Here's the twist - Cory apparently listed the date of separation as July 4, 2023 - which is the same month Drake appeared as a guest on Bobbi's "The Really Good Podcast."

That one-hour interview has since been viewed over 9 million times since it was posted. Althoff puts on her deadpan humor and seems unimpressed with Drake as the two chat on his bed. She reportedly missed her youngest child's first birthday when she flew to Memphis to accommodate Drake's schedule.

Following that interview, Bobbi apparently posted an Instagram Reel showing her having an uneventful time at one of Drake's concerts.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Expand

Just weeks after she interviewed Drake, however, fans noticed that the rapper and podcaster had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Althoff scrubbed her interview with him from all her social media platforms.

During a conversation with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Bobbi dispelled the rumors that she hooked up with Drake.

"I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true," she said.

The 26-year-old Bobbi gained fame on social media for her awkward and "dry" interviews with celebrities like Lil Yachty and Keke Palmer - and has amassed over 5 million TikTok followers and 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts her podcast episodes.

Drake has not yet addressed the situation.

The rapper just can't stay out of the headlines, however. He started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week after a leaked video appearing to show him engaging in explicit acts went viral.