Marina del Rey sailor missing in Mexico; boat recovered

The boat of a missing sailor from Marina del Rey was located on a beach near Loreto in the Sea of Cortez over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

The identification and personal belongings of William "Bill' Walter Austin III were found onboard his Fountaine Pajot 39, "The Cat," on March 12. His dog Stogie was also on the vessel.

Photo courtesy Subsecretaría de Protección Civil BCS

Stogie, Austin's dog, was found on board. / Photo courtesy Subsecretaría de Protección Civil BCS

An updated post by Austin's daughter on the Facebook page San Carlos Sonora Residents reported that a couple had spoken with Austin in Punta San Basilio on Wednesday morning, and that there are reports of photos taken in San Bruno that show his boat in the background.

According to his daughter, Austin was staying near San Carlos with his boat and left Guaymas for La Paz on Monday.

"We're looking for anyone who might have information, especially if you saw him or spoke to him since Monday. Please message me if you have any information or know someone who might. Thank you for your help," she wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 6121679946 (Mexico: +52) Municipal Civil Protection Offices, State Civil Protection, Puerto Loreto Captain or ENSAR.

