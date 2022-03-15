Community concerned after disappearance of Marina del Rey mariner

Bill Austin, a seasoned mariner, was traveling along the Baja Coast when he went missing and now his family and friends are urgently trying to find him.

Austin is a member of the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club.

"Its very disheartening. We’re all concerned. We just want to find Bill," said Scott Lamay, the yacht club’s commodore.

RELATED: Marina del Rey sailor missing in Mexico; boat recovered

He went on a trip to the Baja Ha-Ha Cruisers Rally just to enjoy Mexico on his catamaran.

His Catamaran, known as The Cat, was found on a beach near Napoli in Loreto with his personal belongings and ID.

"Everything was on board including his dog. It just happens to be that the anchor was still in its lockers and both engines started up. Sails were down. So, it’s not like anything was amiss on the boat. We’re just thinking he must have just fallen overboard," Lamay said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Any mariner, no matter how experienced, can get in trouble on the high seas when there are storms in the area. Where Austin was, Lamay says, there were storms in the area.

In Marina del Rey, where he lives, the water where boats sit in slips may be calm but a mariner will tell you that in the middle of a storm, that same water can become unforgiving and that’s what they’re worried about.

"When things go bad they can go bad fast," Lamay said.

Search parties are continuing to look for Austin; search parties that include his two daughters and brother.

Meanwhile, there is great concern at the yacht club as the search for the missing mariner continues.

"I am hoping for the best," says member Sam Edwards.

"Bill was a really good friend of mine. The nicest guy in the world... and we just need him back," said Christine Doll, another member.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.