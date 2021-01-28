Big Bear Mountain gets hit with tons of fresh snow

The first storm of 2021 is bringing lots rain and snow to the local mountains. As much as three feet of snow is expected to fall Thursday night and into Friday in Big Bear.

A winter storm warning has already been issued for the San Bernardino Mountains. The winter season started slow this year, with less than 30 inches in November and December, but the Valley’s snow numbers for the season have already more than doubled with the recent storm.

With Governor Newsom lifting the statewide Stay-at-Home order, Big Bear is back in the purple tier… so outside activities like snow play are allowed again.

Reservations are a must at any of the ski resorts.

Restaurants in the Village are setting up strong heating lamps for outside eating. Even the zoo is finally open, with rescued wolves and bears that can’t be rereleased into the wild, obviously enjoying the fresh snow as much as the humans on skis and snow boards.

Not a moment too soon, say Big Bear officials explaining that while the city has been able to accommodate outside activities, its economy has suffered during the pandemic.

They welcome visitors, as long as they are safe and respectful, not only of COVID limitations but of the environment. There has been a serious problem of sightseers parking on the side of the roads to enjoy snow and leaving behind mounds of trash, including dirty diapers, food bags, and even broken sleds.

Officials urge driver to carry chains with them, have a full tank of gas and plenty of warm clothes, food and water. Road conditions are expected to be difficult, at best, once the storm comes through Thursday night and through Friday.

