Man with loaded gun who allegedly monitored security at Trump golf club faces federal charges

The Brief Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested Sunday at Trump National Golf Club after allegedly monitoring security preparations and posing as a State Department agent ahead of a presidential visit. Authorities found a loaded handgun, ammunition, body armor, a badge, and notebooks with "concerning statements" in his vehicle and Downey home, leading to federal firearm charges. Taele faces a federal charge of possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle alongside local felony charges, and is currently held without bail in Los Angeles County.



A Downey man was arrested at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes after allegedly recording security-planning activities days before President Donald Trump's visit.

A joint investigation by federal and local law enforcement uncovered a loaded firearm, ammunition, and additional weapons, culminating in a federal felony charge carrying up to 10 years in prison.

What we know:

Federal agents conducting a security assessment on July 31 first observed 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele wearing an earpiece while filming and photographing security preparations.

According to officials, Taele returned to the property on Sunday, where he approached agents, falsely claimed to work for the State Department, and admitted to having a loaded weapon parked nearby.

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Upon searching his pickup truck, authorities recovered a 16-round magazine with hollow-point ammunition, a loaded 9mm pistol, binoculars, and a badge reading "security protection agent."

A subsequent search of his home in Downey yielded a rifle, additional firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and notebooks containing concerning statements.

Jeanine John Taele

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Taele on Tuesday with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a federal felony carrying a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

In addition to the federal case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed state charges including felony counts of receiving a large-capacity magazine, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, second-degree robbery stemming from a November 2025 incident, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific contents or nature of the concerning statements discovered inside Taele's notebooks.

What they're saying:

In a statement regarding the ongoing probe, First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the critical timing of the arrest.

"While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President's visit. Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation remains ongoing."

Addressing the heightened security environment, Patrick Grandy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, highlighted the gravity of the incident.

"Mr. Taele's troubling behavior at the President's public golf course merely days before the President was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern." Grandy further noted, "There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump's life, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, will investigate this case thoroughly."

What's next:

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will continue their joint investigation into Taele's actions and potential motives.

Taele is currently being held without bail, and his next scheduled court appearance for his state charges is set for August 26.