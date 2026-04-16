Help name Jackie and Shadow's new Big Bear eaglets: Naming contest now open

The Brief Friends of Big Bear Valley has officially opened a naming contest for Jackie and Shadow’s two new eaglets, which hatched over Easter weekend. Submissions are being accepted via the nonprofit's website through April 26 in exchange for a small donation to support the 24/7 nest livestream. In keeping with local tradition, a computer will select a list of finalists from the entries for Big Bear third-graders to vote on for the winning names.



Big Bear’s most famous bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, are busy tending to two new additions in their mountain nest.

After a challenging start to the season, the successful hatching of the two chicks has prompted the Friends of Big Bear Valley to invite the public to help name the pair.

What we know:

The two eaglets hatched on April 4 and 5, following a setback earlier this winter when the couple's first clutch of eggs was lost to ravens.

The new chicks, currently known as Chick 1 and Chick 2, are growing rapidly and showing distinct personalities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear's Jackie and Shadow welcome two eaglets

According to the FOBBV, Chick 1 is noted for being slightly darker and submissive, while its younger sibling has already been described as "sassy" by nest observers.

Both eaglets have begun developing "wingers," preening their feathers, and eating larger portions of fish provided by their parents.

The backstory:

Naming the Big Bear eaglets has become a beloved community tradition.

Last year, the public helped name the couple's previous brood, Sunny and Gizmo, who successfully fledged the nest in June.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jackie and Shadow eagle cam: Big Bear's beloved bald eagles welcome new egg after nest tragedy

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley, which maintains the popular livestream, uses the naming contest as a fundraiser to keep the cameras operating as an ad-free public benefit.

What they're saying:

"Every season we root for this little family to figure things out and overcome whatever obstacles they face," Friends of Big Bear Valley shared in a statement.

"We never know what to expect, as that is nature, but we love them and it."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow lose both eggs after raven attack

Regarding the naming process, the organization clarified that their website "is THE ONLY PLACE to submit chick names for consideration."

What's next:

The submission window closes at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on April 26.

Once the entries are collected, a computer program will randomly draw a list of finalists.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear bald eagle live cam: Jackie and Shadow welcome first two eggs of 2026

These names will then be handed over to Big Bear Valley third-graders, who will cast the final votes to determine the official names for the 2026 eaglets.

What you can do:

Fans can submit name suggestions by visiting the Friends of Big Bear Valley website.

Because the gender of the chicks cannot yet be determined, the organization requests that all name entries be gender-neutral.

Donations are required for submissions, with tiers typically set at $5 for one entry, $10 for three, and $25 for ten.