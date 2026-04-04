Big Bear's Jackie and Shadow welcome two eaglets

The Brief Two eagle eggs in Jackie and Shadow’s nest have hatched. Leading up to the eaglets' births in the holiday weekend, the "pip" (the first breach of the shell) was spotted on the second egg mid-morning Friday, accompanied by the sound of audible chirps.



The Big Bear Valley welcomed two eaglets in Jackie and Shadow's nest.

What we know:

The hatching process began in earnest on Friday after an external pip was observed on the first egg, followed immediately by the sound of "baby chirps" picked up by the nest’s microphone.

The first chick was born early Sunday morning, followed by the birth of the second chick a little before 9 a.m. April 5.

During a previous check on Saturday, the first chick had popped its head out of the shell but was not yet considered "hatched" until it was entirely free. The second egg had developed a pip, but was less defined than its elder sibling.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jackie and Shadow eagle cam: Big Bear's beloved bald eagles welcome new egg after nest tragedy

The weekend was marked by high drama and diligent parenting.

Shadow successfully defended the nest area from a red-tailed hawk before returning to help Jackie with nest preparations.

The pair was seen bringing in large bundles of "fluff" and hay to insulate the bowl.

Later, Shadow successfully took over incubation duties after enticing Jackie off the eggs with a large silver-colored fish.

What they're saying:

Earlier in the weekend, FOBBV Team and observers noted the emotional significance of the event, stating, "What a joyful sound! We missed those precious little first chirps last season."

Timeline:

Mid-morning Friday: Shadow defends the nest from a hawk; the first external pip is observed.

Friday Afternoon: First chirps are recorded via the nest microphone.

Friday Evening: Jackie and Shadow trade shifts; Jackie consumes a large fish provided by Shadow.

Overnight: Continuous chirping indicates the chick has broken the internal membrane and is breathing air.

Saturday Morning: Both eaglets were welcomed into the world.

What's next:

Now that the chicks are fully free of their shells, the focus will shift to the first feedings and the parents' efforts to keep the neonates warm and protected.