Jackie and Shadow eagle cam: Big Bear's beloved bald eagles welcome new egg after nest tragedy

The Brief Big Bear’s famous bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, successfully laid a new egg Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of a "second clutch" for the season. The news follows the tragic loss of the pair's first two eggs in late January after they were breached and destroyed by ravens. Experts are now monitoring the nest for a potential second egg, which could appear as early as this Friday based on Jackie's behavior.



The Big Bear Valley community is celebrating a "happy reset" for its most famous avian residents.

What we know:

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Jackie the bald eagle laid her third egg of the season, offering a fresh start for the pair after a difficult winter.

The nonprofit group Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) confirmed the news, sharing video of Jackie tending to the new arrival.

This is the first egg of a "second clutch," a rare, but welcome development after ravens destroyed Jackie and Shadow's first two eggs while they were away from the nest in late January.

Before laying, Jackie exhibited classic "pancaking" behavior and drooping wings, which signaled to observers that the delivery was imminent.

What they're saying:

"This afternoon, Jackie laid the first egg of the second clutch," FOBBV wrote in a Facebook update.

Reflecting on the previous loss to ravens, the group noted, "Jackie and Shadow were away for a few hours today when the ravens came, maybe they knew on some level and this is nature’s way of resetting things."

What's next:

The wait is on for a possible sibling.

Because Jackie typically lays two to three eggs per clutch, FOBBV will be watching for signs of a second egg starting this Friday.

Volunteers and fans can tune in to the live YouTube stream to see if Jackie displays the same wing-drooping and nest-tending behaviors observed earlier this week.