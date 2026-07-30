Witnesses say LAPD officer hit 6-year-old girl during South Los Angeles police chase

The Brief Witnesses told FOX 11 that an LAPD officer struck a 6-year-old girl during a police chase in South Los Angeles. The girl's family said she and her mother were hospitalized after the crash. Officials have not confirmed that LAPD struck the child or released the conditions of the three people hospitalized.



A police chase took a grave turn as witnesses told FOX 11 that a little girl who had nothing to do with the pursuit was hit by an LAPD officer in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The police chase broke out on Thursday, July 30, as the Los Angeles Police Department was after three suspects. The crash happened along East 88th Place, and witnesses told FOX 11 that the little girl was hit a short distance from the crash site on East 88th Place.

"The young lady parked, parallel parked to get off the car to take out her daughter," said one of the witnesses, who asked to not be named in the story. "Her daughter got out, the police hit her, the girl flew."

The family of the little girl told FOX 11 that the girl and her mother are both in the hospital. Witnesses also told FOX 11 that an LAPD officer may have been the third person taken to the hospital from the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether LAPD did, in fact, hit the 6-year-old girl, despite multiple witnesses telling FOX 11 that she was struck on Thursday. Officials have not provided details on the conditions of the three people hospitalized after the crash.