VIDEO: Biden gets tacos in LA

A visit to Los Angeles isn't complete without some tacos, right?

President Joe Biden on Thursday made a stop at Tacos 1986 in LA's Westwood neighborhood near UCLA for a takeout lunch, alongside Rep. Karen Bass and LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Because the restaurant gave him a "50% public service discount," the order total was about $16. Biden gave the cashier $60, requesting that the next customers who came in for food get their meals for free.

We're told Biden ordered chicken quesadillas.

SUGGESTED:

POTUS also answered some questions, saying in part housing is "the most important thing we have to do."

Biden arrived in LA Wednesday night, greeted on the tarmac by Sen. Alex Padilla, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Rep. Bass.

Thursday morning, Biden took a look at work being done to extend the Metro D (Purple) Line into Brentwood.

US President Joe Biden, the US Representative Karen Bass and the Steel Worker Yurvina Fernandez talk to workers as they arrive at the Metro D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3 on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Expand

Biden will attend a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser later Thursday, then travel to Orange County on Friday to discuss "lowering costs for American families," according to the White House.

The president will leave the LA area Friday, bound for Portland, Oregon.