President Biden to visit Southern California this week

President Joe Biden is headed to Southern California.

Biden is expected to arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the White House. His trek to LA is preceded by an engagement in Vail, Colorado, where he will give a speech on protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces.

On Thursday, Biden will deliver remarks in LA on infrastructure investments. From there, he is participating in a reception for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Once done in LA, Biden will then travel to Orange County on Friday, where he will talk about "lowering costs for American families."

SUGGESTED:

His journey then continues to Portland, Oregon where he will participate in a grassroots volunteer event with Democrats, the White House said.

Biden was last in Los Angeles in June where he attended Summit of the Americas as well as two Democratic National Committee Fundraisers.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago. She visited Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café in Chinatown and spoke at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. It was her second trip to Los Angeles as first lady.