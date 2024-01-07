Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase of Malibu beach mansion most expensive real estate sale of 2023

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are used to breaking records in the music industry, but they recently branched out and broke records in a different field.

Although the sale of luxury homes across the country was down in 2023, the musical couple set the all-time purchase sales record in California, when they bought a $190 million mansion in Malibu.

The purchase surpassed the $177 million sale of the house next door in 2021, bought by investor Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen.

The mansion was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who has designed less than 20 homes in the U.S., making him a highly sought after designer in the celebrity world.

The pair purchased the 42,000 square foot mansion from art collectors Maria and Bill Bell, who purchased the 8 acres of land the home sits on for $14.5 million in 2003.

The Bells hired Ando to design their house, who worked on it for close to 15 years. When referring to the home, Maria once said it is a "sculpture as much as it is a building."

Neither Beyoncé and Jay-Z, nor the Bells, have spoken out about the sale.

In October, the "Break My Soul" singer broke a different record, this time for the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, earning $579 million for her Renaissance World Tour . She took over the No. 1 spot from Madonna, who was on top for her Sticky & Sweet tour in 2008 and 2009, which grossed $408 million. But Beyoncé was then quickly overthrown by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which grossed $1.04 billion in 2023.

Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

In her new concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," audiences get an inside look at the star preparing for the tour, even in the midst of undergoing knee surgery. She jokingly acknowledged her injury in the film, saying, "I’m a human, not a machine…balance is my biggest obstacle."

"This tour…I feel liberated…I have transitioned into a new animal," she said in the documentary film, later adding, "I spent so much of my life a serial people pleaser and now I don’t give a f---. I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point."

During a portion of the performance of the song "My Power," Beyoncé was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who performed the choreography.

After her first appearance onstage with her mom during her performance in Paris, Beyoncé revealed Blue Ivy read negative comments about her dancing on social media, prompting her to practice harder.

As time went on, fans noticed Blue Ivy's improvement, commenting how proud they were of her on a TikTok compilation of all the times she performed on stage, with one fan writing,"Seeing her confidence grow throughout this tour has been such a treat."



"She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair," Jay-Z said on "CBS This Morning" in September. "So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script."

