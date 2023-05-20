Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase $200 million Malibu home

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just purchased the most expensive home in California… a seaside Malibu mansion for $200 million, according to TMZ.

Real estate sources told TMZ, that the house was originally listed for $295 million. It is approximately 30,000 square-feet and sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the ocean.

At $200 million, it is the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second most expensive sold in the country, according to real estate officials.

It was designed by Tadao Ando, a Japanese master architect. According to TMZ, the house was owned and built by William Bell. It took him roughly 15-years to build the all-concrete structure.