Beverly Hills to deploy more armed security officers

Folks heading out for drinks or going shopping in Beverly Hills may notice heavy security presence Friday night.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced Friday night that it will deploy additional Covered Six armed security officers.

BHPD did not specify how long those armed officers will patrol the city.

Friday night's announcement comes as Southern California continues to see smash-and-grab robberies across the area. In late November, a group of suspects allegedly used a sledgehammer to try and break into stores in Beverly Hills – only to find out the windows were bulletproof.

