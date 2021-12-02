Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant inside Beverly Hills estate

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced Thursday an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, inside their Beverly Hills estate.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Aariel Maynor as the suspect, adding that he acted alone.

"This is one of the most protected and patrolled cities in the world. Crime will not be tolerated here," Beverly Hills Police Chief Stainbrook said.

Details emerge on the arrest of Aariel Maynor

Beverly Hills PD Chief Mark Steinbrook said multiple surveillance videos and city cameras captured Maynor traveling eastbound from Beverly Hills after the shooting of Mrs. Avant.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to the Hollywood Division were notified of a shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, located northeast of the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Beachwood Drive.

Chief Steinbrook said LAPD officers discovered Maynor in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound to the foot and that he had somehow accidentally shot himself when firing a weapon during a burglary.

He was detained at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he remains in police custody. Once he is medically cleared, he will be taken to jail, officials said.

Investigators say obtained evidence connecting the two crimes, including a weapon.

Police said there are no further threats to public safety.

Tragedy strikes in Beverly Hills

Police were notified of a break-in in the affluent Trousdale Estates neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the estate, located in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, they discovered Jacqueline with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Jacqueline, 81, was married to Clarence Avant, known as "The Godfather of Black Music." The 90-year-old legendary music executive was recently inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in October.

The pair had been married for more than five decades before tragedy struck during the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the motive for the killing remains unknown. However, police believe do not believe it is a random attack.

Investigators are looking closely at a shattered sliding glass door of the home. During this stage of the investigation, it’s unclear whether the suspect entered or exited from the glass door.

Authorities said there was a security guard at the Avant residence during the time of the shooting. However, he was not armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

