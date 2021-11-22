Expand / Collapse search
Smash-and-grab attempt: Suspect used sledgehammer to try to break into Beverly Hills stores

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Beverly Hills
FOX 11

Store owners say 'don't even try' targeting businesses equipped with bulletproof glass

As mass burglaries target different department stores across Northern California, FOX 11's Hal Eisner spoke with businesses in Beverly Hills, as they tell criminals to don't even bother trying.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Across California over the weekend, criminals were spotted smashing windows and grabbing luxury goods.

Here in Beverly Hills, police responded to multiple calls of smash-and-grab attempts from criminals. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call in the 9600 block of Wilshire and another in the 200 block of North Roder Drive. 

Surveillance images showed a suspect using a sledgehammer to try to smash one of the windows, but it turns out the business' windows were bulletproof. The suspect ultimately could not break into the business, Beverly Hills PD said.

The two incidents come as thieves spent the last several days targeting stories across Northern California.

