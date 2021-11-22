Smash-and-grab attempt: Suspect used sledgehammer to try to break into Beverly Hills stores

Across California over the weekend, criminals were spotted smashing windows and grabbing luxury goods.

Here in Beverly Hills, police responded to multiple calls of smash-and-grab attempts from criminals. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call in the 9600 block of Wilshire and another in the 200 block of North Roder Drive.

Surveillance images showed a suspect using a sledgehammer to try to smash one of the windows, but it turns out the business' windows were bulletproof. The suspect ultimately could not break into the business, Beverly Hills PD said.

The two incidents come as thieves spent the last several days targeting stories across Northern California.

RECOMMENDED: Surveillance video: East Bay diamond store cleaned out; robbers smash cases with hammers

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.\

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.