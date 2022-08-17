Woman zip-tied, pistol whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home during broad daylight

A 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove was zip-tied in her home, pistol whipped and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in the 6600 block of W. 5th Street after reports of a home invasion robbery.

Police said that a male suspect broke into her home, tied her up and robbed her of jewelry.

The suspect fled the scene in a beige SUV. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The woman received minor injuries.

"It's very alarming. And we need to start funding our police department so they can actually do their jobs and get out here and protect us and patrol because there's just not enough of them and they don't have the tools and resources to do their job," neighbor Craig Brill told FOX 11.

"There's been crime in this neighborhood. And it's just it's unbelievable. This was always a quiet, safe neighborhood. There was little things that went on… car break-ins, but nothing major where you would see people getting pistol whipped or, you know, zip tied and you never saw a police activity like this in this neighborhood," neighbor Jason Anish explained. "So it's truly unfortunate. It's a sad sign of the times right now."

No other information was immediately available.

An investigation into the theft was ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.