Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman

A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a home in the 6000 block of W. 5th Street, located near the intersection of S. San Vicente Boulevard and 6th Street, just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a home invasion robbery.

LAPD officials said a man broke into the victim’s home, pistol-whipped her, tied her up, and robbed her of her hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Following the robbery, the suspect left the scene in a beige SUV.

The elderly woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Some of the stolen jewelry included Rolex watches and according to investigators, the woman owns a business that involves collecting jewelry. LAPD investigators believe she was targeted by someone who knew she had the high-end jewelry in her home.

LAPD detectives worked throughout the night and announced Thursday morning the man suspected of the crime has been arrested.

Neighbors told FOX 11 that they are concerned about the uptick of crime in the area.

"It’s just unbelievable. This was always a quiet, safe neighborhood. There were little things that went on… car break-ins, but nothing major where you would see people getting pistol-whipped or, you know, zip-tied," neighbor Jason Anish explained. "So, it's truly unfortunate. It's a sad sign of the times right now."

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

