Beverly Center robbery: Person robbed of watch at gunpoint, police say

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday afternoon near a luxury mall in Los Angeles.

LAPD officers responded to the area of La Cienega Blvd. and Beverly Blvd. for reports of a robbery.

Initially, people near the scene thought the incident was an active shooting at the mall, however that is not true. The mall remains open and was not put on lockdown.

Officers say a watch was stolen at gunpoint. The suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The Beverly Center, which borders West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, hosts several high-end retail stores including Burberry, Balenciaga, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Versace.

Robberies have been increasing throughout Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. In March, a man was robbed of his $13,000 Rolex in Culver City. In February, a man was attacked and nearly robbed over a watch in Beverly Hills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

