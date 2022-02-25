Man attacked, nearly robbed over watch in Beverly Hills, witness says

A man was attacked and was nearly robbed by a group of suspects over a watch in Beverly Hills, according to a witness from the scene.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of a fight that broke out between three males in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. At first police believed it may have been an attempted carjacking but officers at the scene later found out it was a robbery attempt.

The robbery happened in front of L'Optique, a boutique store owned by Garen Oganin. Oganin described what he witnessed.



"It was a horrible scene. Everyone was afraid. As he [the victim] went into the car from the passenger side, I think he was trying to grab something, the two guys attacked him. They started wrestling and fighting in the car and then they came out from the driver's side," he said.

Ogani said he tried to help the victim.



"I tried to go out and get involved and help, try to basically help out the guy. The minute I tried to do that, I noticed one of the guys had a gun and I thought this is going to make things worse if someone interferes. Shortly after, everybody started screaming he has a gun, and the guys took off. They were basically trying to steal his watch. It has been a trend here in Beverly Hills," he said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Ogani said the suspects did not steal the victim's watch though and ran away. Ogani called the police and then checked on the victim.

"I asked him if he's OK, did they steal anything and he said, 'Yeah, they were trying to steal my watch but didn't get a chance.' The guy was injured. They hit him with the bottom of the gun. I think they're [suspects] finding the spots where there's a lot of money and fancy cars. The guy [victim] was with a Ferrari. He [victim] was a really nice guy too. Very humble," said Ogani.

Ogani said business owners in the area want an increased police presence, but don't know if it will deter crime.

"By the time the police came, it did take about a good seven, eight, ten minutes, but will that [more police] stop them from doing it [committing crimes]. I don't know," he said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.