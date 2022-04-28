Betty White's Brentwood home up for sale as Carmel house sells nearly $3M over over asking

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Bad news - Betty White's coastal retreat we first told you was up for sale about a month ago has a new homeowner.

The property located at 2625 Ribera Road in Carmel sold for $10.8 million - nearly $3 million over asking price. It was originally listed for $7.9 million.

Good news - the "Golden Girls" actress has another home up for sale - this one in Brentwood - if you're interested.

Located at 506 N Carmelina Avenue, the property boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and spans over 3,000 square-feet.

According to the seller Sotheby's International Realty, the gated property built in 1952 boasts "huge parklike grounds" with views of the Getty Museum and mountains.

This is the first time property is on the market in over 50 years, Sotheby's said.

White passed away Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her milestone 100th birthday.