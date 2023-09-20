Vegas teens filmed themselves laughing as they intentionally hit, killed former Bell police chief: PD

Two Las Vegas teenagers, who face murder charges as adults, filmed themselves as they struck and killed former California police chief Andreas Rene Probst, in what investigators believe was an intentional attack.

Shot from the passenger seat, the video shows the teens driving on the morning of Aug. 14, as they approach Probst, who is riding his bicycle, from behind. As the driver and passenger laugh, the vehicle steers toward Probst on his bicycle. The car hits the 64-year-old, causing Probst to crash onto the windshield and fly over the hood of the vehicle.

The final images of the video show Probst hitting the pavement and lying on the side of the road, alone.

The car continues to drive, and the occupants of the vehicle are heard laughing.

Probst's murder was just part of the teens' crime spree that morning, which included at least three prior hit-and-runs, according to authorities.

The teens also allegedly struck a 72-year-old bicyclist earlier that morning, before driving off. They then crashed into a Toyota Corolla mere seconds before hitting and killing Probst, who was riding in a designated bike lane, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla wasn’t injured in the crash, according to officials, although they didn’t detail what injuries, if any, the first bicyclist suffered.

Deputy Police Chief Nick Farese called the recording from inside the stolen vehicle an appalling and "cowardly act."

Probst's daughter described her father, fondly called "Andy" for short, as a man of honor and integrity. He worked for more than 35 years in law enforcement, which included his time as a former police chief in Bell, California.

"We are devastated by the senseless murder of Andy," she said. "Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives of others matter."