Driver wanted for intentionally hitting 3 cyclists, killing 1 in Huntington Beach

Police in Huntington Beach are searching for a driver that they believe is responsible for three hit-and-run crashes overnight that left one cyclist dead and two others injured.

The crashes all happened between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, according to police. Officers were first called out to the area of Brad Drive and Edwards Street, where a cyclist told police that a driver intentionally sideswiped him before driving off. The cyclist was only slightly hurt.

As officers were investigating that first attack, they were called out to a similar hit-and-run near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street. When they got there, they found a cyclist who was seriously hurt. Despite paramedics' best efforts, the cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The Orange County Coroner has yet to identify that cyclist.

During that investigation, a third person called Huntington Beach Police, saying that a driver hit him earlier that night, around 10 p.m., in a crosswalk at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Edwards Street. That cyclist suffered only minor injuries.

Police said that they believe the same driver is responsible for all three attacks.

"Based on information received from witnesses we believe that all three incidents are related," said Jennifer Cuchilla with Huntington Beach Police. "We're looking for a black Toyota four-door sedan with major front passenger side bumper damage."

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area of the crashes to check home surveillance footage to help find and identify the driver and their vehicle. Anyone with information should call the HBPD's tip line at 714-375-5066, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 to remain anonymous.