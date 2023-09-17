Suspected DUI driver hits traffic officer in Santa Monica

A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Santa Monica after crashing into a traffic enforcement officer.

It happened Sept. 13 around 2 p.m. in the intersection of Yale Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to authorities, the driver in a black Audi was traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard when they hit a Santa Monica Police Department traffic officer scooter crossing on a green light.

The female officer was thrown from the scooter and suffered significant injuries, officials said. She is recovering at the hospital.

The Audi driver remained at the scene and underwent a DUI exam. That driver was arrested for felony DUI.

No other information was immediately available.