Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner break up after months of dating, report says

Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny and model Kendall Jenner are reportedly calling it quits.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the couple have broken up as of Sunday.

The two had been dating for nearly a year after rumors of the two being exclusive started surfacing around February 2023.

As of Sunday, December 17, neither the singer nor the model have addressed their relationships on their social media pages.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is among one of the more recognizable names in today's music. He became the first non-English artist to be Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year. He won a Grammy Award for "Best Latin Pop or Urban Album" for YHLQMDLG in 2021 and captured "Best Musica Urbana Album" for El Último Tour Del Mundo (2022) and Un Verano Sin Ti (2023).

Jenner is known for her appearances in her family's show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Since her childhood stardom, Jenner has made a name for herself as a model, a businesswoman and a social media star.