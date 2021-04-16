Baby rescued from deadly cliffside crash in Tujunga Canyon

A cliffside crash in Tujunga Canyon left one person dead and three others injured, including a baby.

Emergency crews responded to a call near Big Tujunga Canyon Road and North Trail Canyon Road around 6:45 p.m. One person, an adult, was killed on scene and two adults and a baby were airlifted to the hospital.

The vehicle fell 100 feet, prompting a six-hour closure of the road.

The deceased woman was identified as Dolores Palmerin, 46, of Santa Barbara according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The vehicle went over the side of Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest north of Altadena at 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Palmerin was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what led to the crash.

A Sigalert that was issued shortly after the crash was canceled at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

