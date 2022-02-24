Average LA County gas price rises for 21st time in 24 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday to its 18th record in 21 days, increasing 2.6 cents to $4.822, its largest daily increase since Feb. 2 when it rose 2.8 cents.

The average price has increased 21 times in 24 days, rising 15.1 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago, 15 cents higher than one month ago and $1.141 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price set its 17th record since Feb. 3, increasing 2.5 cents to $4.802. It has increased 12 of the past 14 days, rising 8 cents, including 1.2 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 15.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago.

The daily increase was the largest since a 3.2-cent increase Feb. 2.

