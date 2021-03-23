Authorities seize more than $110,000 in fake money at LAX from Hong Kong

article

Authorities seized more than $110,000 in fake cash at LAX over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers found the fake money while looking into a package originally from Hong Kong labeled "BAR PROP 35PCS," on Friday. The fake money was scheduled to arrive in Northern California, according to CBP.

"By preventing the introduction of counterfeit currency into the American economy, CBP disrupts criminal groups that target our citizens, businesses and the security of the United States financial system," said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, in a press release.

The shipment of the fake cash is a violation of 19 USC 513, CBP explained in a press release.

