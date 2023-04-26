Woman pistol-whipped, kidnapped in Commerce: LASD

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a kidnapping victim and suspect in Commerce.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the alleged kidnapping happened Tuesday around 4:21 p.m. in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue near Astor Avenue.

The victim was walking while talking on her cell phone when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to her and the suspect got out. That's when he allegedly hit her with a pistol and forced her into his car.

The victim is described as a woman with dark brown-red hair, wearing a black dress and sandals, while the suspect was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and black and white shoes.

The car is possibly a 2016/17 silver Kia Rio.

Anyone who knows the victim, suspect, or recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau at (213) 229-1700.



