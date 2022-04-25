VIDEO: Street takeovers draw crowds in San Bernardino, South LA

Street takeovers in San Bernardino and South LA drew large crowds overnight.

In San Bernardino, video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of the intersection, with fireworks going off. Police showed up, sending everyone running. This reportedly happened at several locations around the city.

It was a similar scene in South LA, where bystanders are seen pointing laser pointers as cars do burnouts on the road. No word on any arrests or injuries.

