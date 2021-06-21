Person suspected of stealing Metro supervisor vehicle in custody after leading officers on freeway chase

A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a freeway chase across Los Angeles County late Wednesday night.

A supervisor with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority was out of their vehicle when a person jumped in and stole the vehicle. The California Highway Patrol began chasing the stolen car, eventually stopping and arresting the suspect on the 101 Freeway in the Agoura Hills area.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.