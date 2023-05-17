Attack between armed homeless people breaks out near middle school in Hollywood

article

An attack between a group of homeless people broke out near a middle school in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Monday a little before 9 a.m. a short distance from the Selma campus of Larchmont Charter School. The attack happened just as classes had just started and as families dropped their kids off at school.

The attack ended with two people getting arrested for assault with deadly weapon. A homeless woman is believed to have suffered eye injuries after she was targeted by the alleged attackers, LAPD said.

None of the students were hurt in the attack, but parents are calling FOX 11 saying safety has been a major concern in the area.