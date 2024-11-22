Atmospheric river begins shifting toward Southern California

The Brief A powerful storm is making its way down the West Coast and was expected to hit SoCal by Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow levels will drop down to 7,000 feet by Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Wet conditions were expected to taper off by Wednesday, making way for a mostly sunny Thanksgiving.



Southern California braced as an atmospheric river that’s brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the West continued moving down the coast amid the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

However, the storm was expected to ease in intensity as it moves south. The first signs of the storm were forecast to hit the Southland by Friday night into Saturday morning as overcast skies begin to hover over the area.

Cooler temperatures were expected through the weekend and an estimated quarter of an inch of rain was expected for the majority of SoCal, while areas likely won’t see any rain at all.

Most inland communities in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties will see afternoon highs in the low 60s, as well as the coastal areas. Meanwhile, those in the San Bernardino Mountains will see afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

On Friday, the National Weather Service called for a 60-70% chance of rain for most of Southern California on Saturday.

In terms of snowfall, the National Weather Service said snow levels will be above 9,000 feet on Saturday and dropping down to around 7,000 feet by early Sunday. Strong winds between 30 and 40 mph could hit the mountain ridges, but lower elevations won’t be impacted by strong winds.

The 7-day forecast shows the storm will taper off just in time for Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions expected for the holiday.