What is a bomb cyclone? How will it impact Southern California residents?

FOX 11 is tracking a powerful storm system set to intensify rapidly in the Pacific Ocean this week, impacting the West Coast, including Southern California.

Keep reading to learn what a bomb cyclone is and how it will impact Southern California residents.

What is a bomb cyclone?

The term "bomb cyclone" comes from the meteorological term "bombogenesis," which describes a storm system that rapidly intensifies, with its central pressure dropping by at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. This storm system is expected to bring significant rain, snow, and wind to the West Coast.

Southern California will be affected by the tail end of this storm system, which will cause a shift from dry conditions to wet, cooler weather as it moves south. Initially, Southern California will enjoy sunny skies and warmer temperatures, but a change in weather is expected by the weekend.

RELATED:

Why is there a focus on the storm’s pressure?

The larger the difference in atmospheric pressure, the stronger the winds can be. This intensifying storm system will cause strong winds and a stream of moisture to hit the West Coast, including California.

How will a bomb cyclone impact Southern California residents?

Southern California will experience the effects of this bomb cyclone in the form of an atmospheric river, which will bring steady, moderate rain through the week. While Northern California will see heavy rainfall of 5-10 inches, Southern California is forecast to receive lighter rain, with totals ranging from 0.75 to 1.5 inches along the Central Coast. In some mountain areas, more than 10 inches of rain could fall, potentially leading to flooding in exposed areas.

Timing and rain: Rain is expected to arrive late Friday, with the heaviest rainfall likely on Saturday through Sunday. There could be 2-4 inches of rain per day from Wednesday to Friday, with higher amounts in mountain areas, especially above 4,000 feet. This could lead to flooding in roads, small streams, and rivers.

Wind: Strong winds are expected to pick up Tuesday evening, with gusts reaching 60-70 mph in exposed areas like ridges, headlands, and parts of the coastal plains. This could make travel difficult, particularly along the coast.

Snow: Snow levels are forecast to begin around 3,500 feet, with heavier snow expected above 4,000 feet in mountain ranges. Southern California's mountains could receive several feet of snow.

Cooler weather: Before the storm, Southern California will experience mild and dry conditions with highs in the 70s and low 80s in valley areas. However, temperatures will drop significantly this weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Snow levels will drop further on Sunday night into Monday, and cold, wet conditions will persist through the weekend.

What to expect:

Rain: Occasional scattered rain starting Saturday, becoming more widespread on Sunday.

Wind: Gusts of 60-70 mph in coastal and exposed areas, with snow and rain in higher elevations.

Temperature drop: Expect cooler, wetter conditions by the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Key advice for Southern California residents:

Monitor forecasts for updates on the timing and intensity of the storm as it approaches.

Be prepared for heavy rain, possible flooding, and dangerous mountain conditions.

If you live in coastal or mountain areas, take extra caution as high winds and snow are expected.

Residents are advised to prepare for a wet weekend and check for daily updates as the storm develops.

FOX 13 Seattle contributed to this report.