At least 12 people detained after report of possible kidnapping in DTLA

Police detained at least a dozen people in downtown LA after a possible kidnapping attempt.

Officers responded to the corner of E. 18th and S. Main streets just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the LAPD, three people walked into an illegal marijuana dispensary and were allegedly held against their will. Two of the victims suffered from minor cuts and bruises.

Officers detained 12 suspects for questioning and said they are investigating this as a kidnapping.