Asian American girlfriends unite against hate

With an uptick in hate against Asian Americans a dynamic group of girlfriends in Los Angeles has mobilized. One is an attorney, others are entrepreneurs, and another from the famed An restaurant family.

Together, they have stepped up and reached out on their social media platforms. They wanted to be an outlet and a resource.

With the power of the pocketbook they donated one thousand dollars each to a cause in the fight against hate and are matching the donations of friends.

Catherne An of Tiato and Crustacean restaurants also posted a tip sheet of things we all can do to join them in the fight and support our own Asian American friends.

FOX11’s Christine Devine talked by Zoom with An and attorney Gloria Lee:

There are several charities and organizations where people can donate to help ensure anti-Asian hate is stopped. They include:

