Pregnant woman, 25, shot to death in Artesia

A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Artesia, and now detectives are searching for her killer.

The shooting happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Artesia Blvd.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives.

A GoFundMe account identified the woman as Marissa Alexis Perez, 25. She was expecting a baby in June.

"Marissa was the most loving daughter, sister, cousin and friend. Marissa was expecting the biggest blessing, a baby in June. Anyone who knew Marissa knew she was the most loyal, loving, outgoing, and strongest person," the GoFundMe page reads.

No description of a suspect was given.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org