Arrest made in LA taco stand robberies

An arrest has been announced in connection to a series of robberies targeting taco stands across Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced officers arrested Stayshawn Stephens.

The news of Stephens' arrest comes a day after six taco stands were hit by suspected robbers. The crime spree happened between 9:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The first in the series of robberies took place near 3rd and Bixel streets in the Echo Park area. Five minutes later, the same suspects in the same getaway vehicle – a white Honda – hit the taco stand at Union Avenue and Shatto Street in Westlake.

After that, the robbery suspect targets went after a taco stand in the 5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood. Just minutes after Hollywood, a taco truck at Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard was robbed in Echo Park.

The crime spree presumably ended for the night after a taco stand was robbed near 9th Street and Broadway.

The suspects are believed to have taken cash from all the locations plus at least iPhone.

Stephens is charged with robbery and is being held on a $1.3 million bail. Officials did not specify the role Stephens played in the crime spree.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, LAPD has not released descriptions of the other suspects.