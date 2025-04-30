Arraignment postponed for California youth soccer coach accused of killing 13-year-old boy

Arraignment was postponed Wednesday for the youth soccer coach charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy whose body was discovered in Ventura County earlier this month.

What we know:

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 43, is facing a murder charge for the death of Oscar "Omar" Hernandez, whose body was found in Oxnard.

Authorities found Hernandez's body on April 2, about five days after Garcia-Aquino allegedly murdered the teen. The news of Garcia-Aquino's arrest came on April 7.

Garcia-Aquino is also charged in a separate case with a felony count of assault with the intent to commit a lewd act involving a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024, Hochman said.

He could face up to six years in state prison if convicted on that case.

He also faces one felony count each of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 years old. On Dec. 10, 2022, Garcia-Aquino allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager at his then-home in Sylmar.

Sources told Fox News on Tuesday that Garcia-Aquino is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Details of his immigration status are currently not known. It's unclear when Garcia-Aquino first arrived in the US.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify how Hernandez died. The motive is under investigation.

What's next:

Garcia-Aquino will be arraigned on June 18.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

