Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to humanitarian truce

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce, the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia stated Saturday.

The humanitarian truce goes into effect October 18th at 12 a.m. local time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement:

“This decision was taken following the statement of the Presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of 1 October 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 5 October, and in line with Moscow Statement of 10 October 2020.”

This decision comes days after Turkey banned the delivery of humanitarian aid through its airspace. According to reports, over 700 tons of humanitarian aid has been sent to Armenia from all over the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh released the following statement: “We welcome the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and of the Republic of Armenia towards ceasefire and de-escalation of tension in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone. The Republic of Artsakh confirms readiness to observe the humanitarian truce on a reciprocal basis, in line with the Moscow Statement of October 10, 2020, and agreement reached on October 17, 2020.”

Heavy fighting over the region of Artsakh continues into its third week. Much of its infrastructure has been destroyed and residents have been displaced.

The latest fighting that began on Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds.

Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

