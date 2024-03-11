Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending ‘hateful messages' after release of ‘Eternal Sunshine’
LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande set social media ablaze after she released her latest album "Eternal Sunshine," on Friday. It was the first album she has released in over three years.
SUGGESTED: Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ album chronicles heartbreak, new beginnings
Grande is credited as a songwriter on every single track and the album chronicles heartbreak and new beginnings following her divorce from Los Angeles luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez and alleged new romance with Broadway star Ethan Slater.
With songs such as "Bye" and "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)," it’s clear things did not end amicably between the two.
Grande hinted infidelity played a role in the couple’s downfall with lyrics such as "Now she’s in my bed, layin’ on your chest," in the song "Eternal Sunshine."
Reddit users suggested some fans took their reactions to the extreme and were leaving negative online reviews about her ex-husband's business.
SUGGESTED:
- Madonna calls out fan sitting at her concert, realizes they're in a wheelchair
- Shaggy shocks fans by speaking in 'real voice,' shares origin behind signature accent
- Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars
While the pop singer didn’t specify the actions of some of her fans and who was targed, apparently it was enough to tell them to take a step back and to keep "breathin.'" She shared a message on her Instagram stories with the following message:
"Hi
I just wanted to say
anyone that is sending hateful
messages to the people in my life
based on your interpretation of
this album is not supporting me
and is absolutely doing the polar
opposite of what I would ever
encourage (and is entirely
Misinterpreting the intention
Behind the music)…
I ask that you please do not.
It is not how to support me.
It is the opposite.
Although the album captures a
lot of painful moments, it also is
woven together with a through
line of deep, sincere love.
If you cannot hear that, please
listen more closely.
Thank you."
A screenshot of Ariana Grande's Instagram message to fans following the release of her new album "Eternal Sunshine." (Instagram: Ariana Grande)
The 30-year-old singer was certainly busy on the weekend. She performed on "Saturday Night Live" in New York City on Saturday and hit the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
Grande stars in the movie adaption of "Wicked," with Part I set to be released on Thanksgiving.