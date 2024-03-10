Madonna calls out fan sitting at her concert, realizes they're in a wheelchair

Madonna is sparking backlash for mistakenly calling on a fan in a wheelchair to stand up at one of her recent concerts.

Video of the pop superstar has surfaced online, showing her singling out someone in the crowd at her concert for not standing up. It's unclear where and when the video was taken.

"What are you doing sitting down over there?" she asked, pointing directly at the individual. "What are you doing sitting down?" she said again.

The "Material Girl" singer is then seen going down the runway to get a closer look at the concertgoer - who turned out to be in a wheelchair.

"Oh, okay," she said. "Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

"I’ve been to the show. There’s a part where during the show she asks everyone to stand up. It’s not about who’s sitting/standing during the entire show. Just 1 section she asks for participation. And this time she embarrassed herself," one fan explained.

Others came to her defense, acknowledging that Madonna immediately apologized and was sorry for the mistake.

"It's good to see Madonna being quick to recognize and apologize for unintentional mistakes. It's important to be considerate and inclusive of all audience members, regardless of their abilities," one user pointed out. "Its not that serious. Leave her alone!" another pleaded.

Currently on her "Celebration Tour ," Madonna's next performance is Mar. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

FOX News contributed to this report.

