Arcadia police officer given hero's welcome after being released from hospital following shooting

An Arcadia police officer who was shot in the face during a standoff was given a big hero's welcome as he was released from the hospital Thursday.

Officer Kevin Manley was greeted by fellow officers, friends and community members as he was wheeled out of Huntington Hospital.

Officer Manley underwent two surgeries and is now recovering at home.

He was shot in the face on August 10 while responding to a family disturbance call at a home in Arcadia. The suspect, 47-year-old Nurhan Venk, opened fire on the officer, his 73-year-old mom, and an elderly neighbor, causing an hours-long standoff.

Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of attempted murder with an elder abuse allegation, one count of mayhem and two counts of elder abuse.

RELATED: Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting Arcadia police, Venk went to his mom’s house armed with a gun, threatening her.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke to two victims outside that house. At that time two gunshots were heard coming from inside the house. As officers approached the house, Venk allegedly opened fire at five officers, hitting Manley in the face.

Officials say Venk’s mother was also allegedly beaten and shot. An elderly neighbor, who lives across the street, was inside the home during the dispute and was struck in the face by a stray bullet.

The suspect's mother and neighbor suffered non-life threatening injuries.