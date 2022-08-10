Police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in Arcadia; Suspect in custody

A suspected gunman is in custody after authorities say he shot a cop in the face and then led SWAT on an hours-long standoff in Arcadia.

A source initially told FOX 11 of a possible shooting investigation in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The Arcadia Police Department later confirmed the location of the incident, adding that the incident stemmed from a fight between two brothers. One of the brothers was armed with a gun.

When Arcadia PD arrived, the armed man started shooting at the officers, hitting one of them in the face. A female family member from the house was also shot during the series of gunfire and a second civilian was also hit.

The second civilian, not the family member of the suspect, was likely hit by shrapnel, Arcadia PD said during a 9 p.m. press conference.

The triple shooting prompted a SWAT response, with the standoff extending just past 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the arrest late Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is helping with investigations, warned the public that the standoff is considered an extreme threat to life and property in the area.

The conditions of the officer and the two civilians have not been specified as of late Wednesday night. Officials have not released the police officer's identity.

It is unknown what prompted the fight between the two brothers in the Arcadia home.

Prior to the arrest, Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous shared the following message to the suspected gunman:

"Please give yourself up. We want this to resolve peacefully," Bourgeous said.